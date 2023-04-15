Tacoma Partners With DoorDash to Support Tacoma Housing Authority Residents Facing Food Insecurity – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Through a partnership established between DoorDash and Mayor Victoria Woodards following the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the City of Tacoma will soon be helping to support residents and families across Tacoma who are struggling with food insecurity.

“In Tacoma, we are always looking for innovative ways to address our community’s challenges and evolving needs,” said Mayor Woodards. “Partnering with the private sector in creative ways can help us get closer to our shared goals. Many families across Tacoma struggle with uncertainty over where their next meal will come from, and DoorDash’s Community Credits program helps us do more for them. I am thrilled that, in partnership with DoorDash, we can provide some immediate relief to our community through the Tacoma Housing Authority.”

“We’re grateful to Mayor Woodards, the City of Tacoma, and Door Dash for this generous partnership,” said Tacoma Housing Authority Executive Director April Black. “Their support comes at a critical time for many of our residents, many of whom struggle with food insecurity, as well as mobility and transportation obstacles. This program will provide these households with the peace of mind that comes from a hot meal, groceries and other necessities delivered right to their door.”

Among the first expected to receive support are the 23 elderly and disabled residents recently displaced by water damage caused by vandalism at The Rise at 19th, a Tacoma Housing Authority property located on South G Street. They and other Tacoma Housing Authority residents will be receiving $20,000 in DoorDash Community Credits gift cards to order food and essential items from any restaurant or merchant listed on DoorDash’s platform.

“We are honored to partner with Mayor Woodards in her ongoing efforts to move Tacoma forward,” said Anna Powell, DoorDash Manager of Northwest Government Relations. “When people experiencing immediate needs face food insecurity, Community Credits can help power the delivery of a warm meal or fill a gap with groceries. We’re proud that our partnership with Mayor Woodards in support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health is increasing access for Tacoma residents and look forward to continuing to work together.”