Read with Daffodil Princesses at Pierce County Libraries – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Daffodil Princesses will visit several Pierce County Library System locations this spring to read with children. Members of the Daffodil Festival’s Royal Court will share story time, help craft crowns and be available for photos with children ages 3-6.

“We are thrilled to welcome these young scholars and community ambassadors to read with children in our libraries through this long-standing literacy partnership,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “For young kids, spending time with real princesses, such as the ones they’ve only heard about in fairytales, is a real treat.”

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m.–noon

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Dr.

Saturday, April 29, 2–3 p.m.

Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.–noon

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, May 6, 2–3 p.m.

Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Get more information about upcoming Library events in the online calendar at www.piercecountylibrary.org.