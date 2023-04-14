Ladies’ Night Out on Cinco de Mayo at Farm 12 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

Lakewood Rotary is hosting its first ever Ladies’ Night Out, and all ladies are invited!

This fun evening of eating, drinking, music, and shopping will start at 5:30 pm on May 5 at

Farm 12, 3303 8th Ave. SE B in Puyallup.

In keeping with May 5 Cinco de Mayo, the food will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, 2 drinks with come with your ticket, and delicious chocolate. Tickets are $65 a person. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

Plan to come with the women in your family, your girlfriends, book club, yoga class, workout buddies, quilting crowd, neighbors, etc. You and your gal pals can shop from many local vendors for clothing, jewelry, gifts, candles, lotions, cosmetics, pottery, and much more. Our vendors will be highlighting wares from women-owned businesses celebrating women.

About Farm 12:

Farm 12 is the exciting new women-owned restaurant and event venue just a 20-minute drive from Lakewood. It is the transformed site of an historic local landmark—the former Van Lierop Bulb farm. If you haven’t been there yet, you are in for a treat!

Besides great food and its fabulous ambiance, Farm 12 is special because its profits go to charity, specifically the Step By Step Foundation, which supports low-income pregnant girls and women.

So by attending Ladies’ Night Out, you will be supporting a foundation dedicated to empowering mothers who have overcome overwhelming odds to create a better future for themselves and their children.

“At Lakewood Rotary,” says President-elect Mary Horn, “we like to do good in the community and have a good time doing it. Ladies’ Night Out is a perfect example.”

“We have a very fun evening planned, and the proceeds from ticket sales and the vendors’ fees go back to Lakewood Rotary to use for worthy causes in the Lakewood community. Farm 12’s profit from our event goes to Step by Step, a cause that Lakewood Rotary is proud to support. That’s a win-win-win.”

To learn more about Lakewood Rotary and get tickets for you and your family and friends to Ladies’ Night Out, go to https://lakewoodrotary.com and scroll down to “Lakewood Rotary Ladies Night Out” or scan the QR code below. You do not need to be a Rotarian to attend.

For more about Farm 12 and Step By Step, go to www.farm12.org and www.stepbystepfamily.org.