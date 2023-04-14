DuPont Police Partners with the D.E.A. for a Town Hall on Fentanyl – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The DuPont Police Department is hosting a town hall-style public event in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Seattle Field Division. The purpose of this event is to invite the public, especially students and parents, to a presentation and Q&A session about the current opioid crisis and the growing threat of fentanyl. This event will take place on April 24, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm in City Council Chambers at DuPont City Hall, located at 1700 Civic Drive in

DuPont“. The opioid crisis threatens every community, regardless of location,” said DuPont Police Chief Doug Newman. “There is a misconception that public safety issues affecting larger metropolitan areas do not creep into outlying smaller cities. However, the opposite is true; crime trends often spread like a spider web into surrounding communities. The scourge of fentanyl continues to grow, and our American youth is the target risk-group for fentanyl poisoning. Soon our community will be preparing for summertime and school will be out of session. There will be summer parties and our high school seniors will be entering college or leaving the home. Because of this growing threat, education and prevention is just as important as enforcement.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), overdose deaths among adolescents 10–19 years old increased 109% from 2019 to 2021, and deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs) increased 182%. Approximately 90% of deaths involved opioids and 84% involved IMFs. Counterfeit pills were present in nearly 25% of deaths.

“Fentanyl poisoning is a leading cause of death for 18-45 year-olds, according to the CDC, and in most cases the individuals didn’t know they were taking a fake pill containing fentanyl,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Along with enforcement, we need to increase awareness as we work together to make our communities safe and healthy.”

As part of their ongoing, cooperative safety initiatives with the Steilacoom Historical School District, the DuPont Police Department has partnered with the Seattle Field Division of the DEA to conduct this public education event. Last year the DEA launched a national public safety campaign titled “One Pill Can Kill.” This campaign is designed to educate the public of the dangers of counterfeit pills and urges all Americans to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

This event will be open to the public and will begin with opening remarks from a panel consisting of DuPont Police Chief Newman, DEA Seattle Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Jacob Galvan, and the superintendent of the Steilacoom Historical School District, Dr. Kathi Weight. Thereafter, the DEA will provide an educational presentation of the risks of opioids and introduction of a series of impacted guest speakers. The event will end with an opportunity for the public attendees to participate in a Q & A session with panelists.

In closing Newman added, “While this event is geared towards our youth and parents, everyone is welcome to participate. Unfortunately, dangerous drugs, especially fentanyl, is an indiscriminate killer regardless of age or demographic. The more we can inform the public of their dangers, the better.”