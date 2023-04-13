West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report Now Available – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report is now available online, which encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:

Approximately 80% of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid

More than $1.6 million was awarded in grant funding to support training and equipment needs

Implemented a Connected Community Access, Referral and Education (CARE) program

Public education efforts resumed in schools after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted

Placed Battalion 31 in service to enhance overall scene and firefighter safety and Squad 31 to enhance service delivery

To see the entire report or to read past reports, please visit our Publications page.