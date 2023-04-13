West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report Now Available – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report is now available online, which encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:
- Approximately 80% of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid
- More than $1.6 million was awarded in grant funding to support training and equipment needs
- Implemented a Connected Community Access, Referral and Education (CARE) program
- Public education efforts resumed in schools after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted
- Placed Battalion 31 in service to enhance overall scene and firefighter safety and Squad 31 to enhance service delivery
To see the entire report or to read past reports, please visit our Publications page.
