 West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report Now Available – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report Now Available

· Leave a Comment ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2022 Annual Report is now available online, which encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:

  • Approximately 80% of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid
  • More than $1.6 million was awarded in grant funding to support training and equipment needs
  • Implemented a Connected Community Access, Referral and Education (CARE) program
  • Public education efforts resumed in schools after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted
  • Placed Battalion 31 in service to enhance overall scene and firefighter safety and Squad 31 to enhance service delivery

To see the entire report or to read past reports, please visit our Publications page.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *