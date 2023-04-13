Partial closure of Tacoma’s East 27th Street and Portland Avenue intersection April 14-17 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers using the Portland Avenue and East 27th Street intersection in Tacoma will want to plan extra travel time the weekend of April 14-17.

Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in the intersection to replace an aging sewer pipe.

If the weather allows, the closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, April 14, and finish by 5 a.m. Monday, April 17.

Portland Avenue

Southbound lanes will close between East 25th and East 27th streets.

One northbound lane will remain open throughout the weekend.

The northbound left turn to southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp will remain open.

East 27th Street

Both westbound lanes after Portland Avenue will close the entire weekend. The on-ramp to southbound I-5 will remain open.

Travelers using the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Portland Avenue (exit 135) to access Tacoma Dome will detour around the closure using northbound Portland Avenue, westbound Puyallup Avenue and southbound East L Street to East Wiley Avenue.

A signed detour will be in place to guide traffic around the closure. Work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.