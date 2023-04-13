Come Walk a 5 KM or a 7 KM this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Evergreen Wanderers Volkssport Club.

Dune Park.

Saturday, April 15, the Evergreen Wanderers, a local walking club, is hosting a walk in the Tacoma/Ruston area. There will be two loops. Loop #1 is a 5 KM route that goes south through the neighborhoods with unique gardens, a pioneer stone church, the Sherman block, and magnificent views of Commencement Bay. Loop #2 is a 7 KM route that goes north downhill to the Point Ruston Public Market, Dune Park, up over the bridge through Pt. Defiance gardens and pond, and up through unique sites of Ruston. You can walk either or both loops.

The start / registration point is the VFW Narrows Bridge Post at 4741 N. Baltimore Street in Tacoma. You can start the walk any time between 9:00 am and Noon. This is a walk you can do at your own pace with written directions and a map. If you want Volkssport credit, the cost is $3.00 or you can walk for free although a donation is always appreciated.

Bridge that crosses over into Pt. Defiance Park.

Come and join us and enjoy a great walk with lots to see.