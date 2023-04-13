11th Annual Tacoma Community College Diversity Film Festival Opens April 19 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Every spring, TCC partners with Tacoma’s Grand Cinema to explore and celebrate individual and cultural differences through film. The eleventh annual TCC Diversity Film Festival features films show on campus and at The Grand Cinema April 19 – May 17. All films are free with current TCC student ID. Find films, dates, times and trailers here.

The DFF starts at TCC with an Earth Week screening of “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” at 3 p.m. April 19 in Building 16, Room 106. The closing film, “Triumph,” will also be shown at TCC on May 17.

Films shown at The Grand Cinema include:

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” 2:30 p.m. April 23. Followed by an Opening Gala at The Grand Cinema.

“Sound of Metal,” 2:30 & 7 p.m., April 26

“Tokyo Godfathers,” 2:30 & 7 p.m. April 27

“Wildhood,” 2:30 & 7 p.m. May 2

“Horror Noire,” 2:30 & 7 p.m. May 4

“Roma,” 2:30 p.m., May 7

The Diversity Film Festival is sponsored by the TCC Foundation, The Grand Cinema, and the TCC Office of Student Engagement.