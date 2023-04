Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Join us Friday at 6:30 at the THS Museum (406 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402) for our monthly program. Architects Jim Merritt and Jeff Ryan will discuss the restoration of Tacoma’s historic Union Station in 1989 and the restoration of the Northern Pacific Railway Headquarters. RSVP here: https://eventbrite.com/e/restoring-the-past-tickets-605157661857…