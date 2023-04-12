Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye – Excellent Storyline and Fun – Review – The Suburban Times

Sue Thomas (Deanne Bray) and her dog Levi arriving at work for the F.B.I.

I had gone to bed early, wanting to get some sleep. Sleep didn’t come early, but as the clock approached ten, I was almost ready to get up and go back to my computer where I had work to do. I gave it one more chance and flipped through the channels and choices until one show attracted my attention: Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye. The show was about a young woman who had been deaf almost all of her life. He mother made sure she got training and never let being deaf interfere with her ability to communicate.

For a number of years I had been a board member of TACID (Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities, so was easily drawn in. We meet Sue Thomas as we see flashbacks and finding a friend, a red Labrador Retriever who was trained to help with hearing impairments. She’s on her way to a new job with her new friend . . . and couldn’t hear the police car following her with its siren blowing. Soon all is well and the policeman drives away.

In the big city, Sue starts her job with the FBI. In the opening shots of each show, we see the FBI seal on the floor with the motto “Fidelity, Bravery, Justice” on a ribbon below a shield. I had to watch several episodes before I could remember the motto. Unfortunately the real motto of the FBI seal is “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity”.

I found the show on TUBI. Here is the official trailer from IMDB – imdb.com/video/vi3070934553/

The TV Show ran for three years (2002–2005). Here is the description on IMDB – “Sue Thomas is a deaf woman who works for the FBI in Washington, DC. Using her ability to read lips and with the help of her dog, Levi, she solves tough crimes that her hearing colleagues and listening devices can’t crack.

Deanne Bray, who is hearing impaired, plays Sue Thomas.

Storyline:

“Based on a true story, Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye follows the adventures of Sue Thomas at the FBI in Washington, D.C. She’s one hard-headed, soft-hearted woman whose talent for reading lips helps crack crimes and bag the bad guys in places listening devices can’t penetrate. With her hearing-ear dog, Levi, Sue’s a glutton for jeopardy – and there’s (almost) nothing she won’t do to bring notorious criminals to justice. This remarkable, edge-of-your-seat drama is an inspiring tribute to the ability of the human spirit to overcome adversity and achieve great things.” — Joshua Brunken

Here is a viewers review:

“10/10

I wish the show had lasted more than three seasons

danrs0000086 September 2020

I cannot add much to the reviews already written except to say that I did enjoy the show very much and recommend it to anyone. The real Sue Thomas was a very spiritual woman and that part of the show was portrayed very well by actress Deanne Bray. The show was not just about the FBI but it was about relationships and sometimes about forgiveness. I also appreciated the insight into the world of the deaf. I thought all of the main characters were fantastic (yes even agent Myles Leland who I thought was picked on a bit too much). I think it is obvious that the actors had great chemistry together. I really liked all the ladies in the show and not just because they were all gorgeous. Even the secondary actors who played recurring characters turned in great performances. I was especially impressed with the young actress who played the deaf girl Sammi as that actress had virtually no training. Of course I’m sure everyone will love Sue Thomas’s dog Levi. He manages to steal many scenes in the show! the only thing I did not like about this show was the fact that it only lasted three seasons.”

Deanne Bray does an excellent job through out the episodes. “Born mostly deaf from an unknown cause. Completely deaf in right ear, some residual hearing in left ear in which she uses a hearing aid. Enjoys reading, especially with deaf children. Also enjoys attending deaf community events. Role models include Phyllis Frelich, Linda Bove, Freda Norman and Sue Thomas. In addition to acting, also teaches American Sign Language.”

The storylines make sense and are enjoyable. I encourage others to watch the series and consider helping TACID, located in Tacoma on the grounds by Tacoma Community College. – tacid.org or call 253-565-9000.