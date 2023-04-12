Screaming Butterflies Theater presents “Orlando” by Virginia Woolf – The Suburban Times

Screaming Butterflies announcement.

Screaming Butterflies is pleased to present the third main-stage production since their founding; “Orlando” based on the novel by Virginia Woolf, and adapted by Sarah Ruhl. Performances will be held at Dukesbay Theater (508 South 6th Ave #10, Tacoma WA 98405), from May 12-28, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm.

Spanning five centuries, from Elizabethan England until the 1920’s, Woolf’s fantastical biography explores time, gender, and self-realization. Orlando begins the story as a young man in Queen Elizabeth’s court, travels to Constantinople, inexplicably living through time, and somewhere in the middle (around the 1600’s), Orlando wakes up as a woman. Ruhl’s adaptation reflects the joyful vibrancy of this sparklingly witty story, laced with comedy, but unafraid to tackle meaty ideas around identity.

“Orlando” is directed by Kathryn Philbrook, with Set Design by Jen Tidwell, Intimacy Choreography by Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman, Prop Design by Sam Izenman, Sound Design by Dylan Twiner, and Costume Design tag-teamed by co-producers Philbrook and Sanchez-Izenman.

Five actors will play sixteen roles bouncing across all five centuries and playing multiple genders. Jessica Robins plays Orlando, with Ejay Amor, Luke Amundson, Melanie Gladstone, and Jill Heinecke heroically tackling everyone else. “This piece is an actors showcase, where everyone gets the opportunity to try on a new skin, slip into a different identity and wear it around for awhile. It requires a seamless and generous group to create a tight ensemble, and gives each actor a chance to dig into something really juicy, “ says Philbrook. “I am so excited to work with this team of top-notch local actors and designers, all of whom I have worked with before in some capacity. It is really a treat to bring together a group that you already feel comfortable with and confident in at the starting gate.”

Screaming Butterflies was co-founded by Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman and Kathryn Philbrook in 2018. Prior productions have included Shakespeare’s “Richard II” and “Bocon!” by Lisa Loomer, as well as a staged reading of “Stop. Kiss.” and a panel discussion on Women in South Sound Theater. Their mission is to ReVision myth, community, and justice through imaginative, tenacious, unapologetic creativity.

Tickets ($25 for General Admission and $17 for Students/Seniors) are available for purchase through Brown Paper Tickets.

More information on our website at: http://screamingbutterfliestheater.wordpress.com

For more information call 253-691-9615.