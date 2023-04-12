Make history at the Community Archives Center’s Hilltop Story Fest – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library announcement.

Tacoma Public Library and community partners invite community members with ties to the Hilltop neighborhood to Hilltop Story Fest on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tacoma Community House (1314 S L St.).

The event invites attendees to:

“Everyone’s story is valid, important, and unique,” said Community Archives Center Associate dindria barrow. “We need to collect these local stories to make our archives truly inclusive. Hilltop Story Fest is an opportunity for the community to contribute their stories, so they are available for future generations.”

“Our goal is to ensure the stories of the people who are a part of the Hilltop community are preserved and made widely available. These stories are so important and by sharing them with the Community Archive Center, they can become a part of Tacoma’s collective memory,” stated Neighborhood Services Manager for Archives and Special Collections Anna Trammell.

The Community Archives Center at Tacoma Public Library was established to begin addressing the gaps and silences existing in the local history record through a community-driven, participatory process. In August 2021, the project was awarded a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

Over the course of the two-year project, the Tacoma Public Library will partner with the community on digitization, oral history, and storytelling projects aimed at moving our city toward a more inclusive historical record.