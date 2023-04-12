Hearing: Application for Solar Panels on historic property – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board

Public Hearing Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM.

The City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed solar roof panel installation on the historic Boatman-Ainsworth property located at 6000 112th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on March 27, 2023 from Solgen Power on behalf of the property owner. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.

To participate in public testimony:

Public testimony on this Public Hearing will be accepted by mail, email or by in person or live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Josh Kubitza, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board.

Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall American Lake Conference Room or virtually by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 867 4079 5399 or online https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86740795399

For those using the ZOOM link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86740795399 upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing.

Questions, please contact Josh Kubitza at 253-983-7837.