Guardrail repair on April 13 brings daytime lane closure on SR 512 exit to Pacific Ave/SR 7 in Parkland – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PARKLAND – Travelers using the eastbound State Route 512 exit to Pacific Avenue/SR 7 in Pierce County can expect delays on Thursday, April 13.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the left lane of the off-ramp from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guardrail repair.

Travelers will want to plan to help avoid delays.

Please slow down and pay attention in the work zone to keep workers safe. Crews and work zone signs are more easily seen during daytime hours. With increases in work zone crashes and risky driving, WSDOT is taking several steps to better ensure everyone’s safety in work zones.

Work zone safety

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic; put your phone down when behind the wheel.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center.