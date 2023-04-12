 DuPont Farmers Market kicks off June 1 – The Suburban Times

DuPont Farmers Market kicks off June 1

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department invites you to attend the 2023 DuPont Farmers Market. This year’s market is slated for Thursdays starting June 1st and will run through August 17th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Clocktower Park. Our seasonal market will feature quality vendors selling an array of items to include local fresh produce, honey, flowers, cheese, wine, and much more. Local artists will also be on site. While attending the market, be sure to visit our local food-trucks, as there truly is something for everyone.

If you are interested in vending or bringing your non-profit to the DuPont Farmers Market, please contact Emma Wiegand at ewiegand@dupontwa.gov.

Webpage: https://www.dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market.

