Community Invited to South Sound Sustainability Expo on April 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Celebrate everyday sustainability at the 15th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the University of Washington Tacoma campus (1900 Commerce St., in Tacoma), stretching along the Prairie Line Trail to Tollefson Plaza.

The Expo is free, open to the public, and connects residents and businesses with services, products, companies, and agencies that address sustainability needs in the community. Attendees can bring their gently used adult clothing to be “swapped” at an activity sponsored by The Chayah Movement. There is also a Fresh Express Mobile Market from Tacoma Farmers Market, a “pop-up forest” from Tacoma Urban Forestry, vegan food truck options, and more.

Attendees will also enjoy fun activities for all ages. Families can get creative with hands-on crafts and hear from regional environmental experts on a wide range of topics.

For event information, visit SouthSoundSustainabilityExpo.org or call (253) 591-5172.