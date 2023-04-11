 Meet the Candidates for the Police Chief & City Manager Positions – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meet the Candidates for the Police Chief & City Manager Positions

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest is excited to host a meet and greet with the selected candidates for both the City Manager and Police Chief positions.

The City Manager Meet & Greet will be held on April 20, 2023, at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center. The Meet & Greet will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Police Chief Meet & Greet will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center. The Meet & Greet will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

We hope you will join us on April 20th and 27th to get to know the top selected candidates for both positions.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *