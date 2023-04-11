Meet the Candidates for the Police Chief & City Manager Positions – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest is excited to host a meet and greet with the selected candidates for both the City Manager and Police Chief positions.

The City Manager Meet & Greet will be held on April 20, 2023, at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center. The Meet & Greet will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Police Chief Meet & Greet will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center. The Meet & Greet will be from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

We hope you will join us on April 20th and 27th to get to know the top selected candidates for both positions.