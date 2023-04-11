Lakewood Parks Appreciation Day is April 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Join your neighbors to help cleanup Lakewood’s parks and get them ready for the busy spring and summer season. Our annual Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up park areas, remove noxious weeds, spread wood chips and assist with overall maintenance. Park sites needing work this year include:

Edgewater Park

Fort Steilacoom Park

Harry Todd Park

Kiwanis Park

Lakewood Community Garden

Let us know you’re coming: Sign up online.