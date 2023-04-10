Summer Internship Housing for LIT college interns – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Summer Internship program has grown to the point that we are attracting out-of-state applicants!

These college students will need housing for the 2.5 months of LIT’s Summer Quarter, and we need your help.

LIT is looking for VERY inexpensive housing (furnished room with access to bathroom and kitchen) for 2-4 interns.

Dates are June 11-August 26.

If you know of any available housing, or are willing to house an intern yourself, please contact Director of Education Debbie Armstrong at darmstrong@lakewoodplayhouse.org.

Help us make this summer a success!