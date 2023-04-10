 Spring Community Cleanup is April 15-16, 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The spring Lakewood Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, 2023, at the Lakewood Transfer Station between 8 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

The city partners with refuse provider LeMay to offer this service free to Lakewood residents. Proof of Lakewood residency is required for admittance. The Lakewood Transfer Station is located at 3869 94th Street SW.

Smaller items must be bagged and cannot be loose. Larger items like furniture do not need to be bagged. Hazardous materials like paint or other chemicals will not be accepted. Neither will larger-scale construction debris.

Friendly reminders:

  • Residents are responsible for unloading items.
  • A five-minute time limit may be enforced to help keep cars moving.
  • No box vans or vehicles over 7-feet tall will be admitted.
  • Small trailers only; nothing larger than 4 feet by 8 feet accepted.
  • Cars in line after 1:45 p.m. will not be admitted.

Find a complete list of what will and will not be accepted.

