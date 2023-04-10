 Sgt. Moss Scam – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Sgt. Moss Scam

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Couldn’t think of anything better? Someone has been really busy calling everyone pretending to be Sgt Darren Moss. He leaves a voicemail telling you he has urgent legal matters that he must discuss with you.

This is a scam please don’t engage with him or call him back. He will try to keep you on the phone and convince you that you have active warrants and must pay the fines immediately.

Remember no police officer, judge, US Marshal, prosecutor or any public official will ask you for money over the phone. We definitely won’t ask you for gift cards and if you’re not sure if this is a real police officer call that agency’s main line and ask to speak to them directly. Don’t call the numbers they leave you.

Now I gotta go back and see why this guy won’t return my call.

The “real” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *