Sgt. Moss Scam – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

Couldn’t think of anything better? Someone has been really busy calling everyone pretending to be Sgt Darren Moss. He leaves a voicemail telling you he has urgent legal matters that he must discuss with you.

This is a scam please don’t engage with him or call him back. He will try to keep you on the phone and convince you that you have active warrants and must pay the fines immediately.

Remember no police officer, judge, US Marshal, prosecutor or any public official will ask you for money over the phone. We definitely won’t ask you for gift cards and if you’re not sure if this is a real police officer call that agency’s main line and ask to speak to them directly. Don’t call the numbers they leave you.

Now I gotta go back and see why this guy won’t return my call.

The “real” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr