New Utility Rates – The Suburban Times

New Utility Rates

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting in Spring 2023, City utility customers will see an increase in their water, stormwater, and sewer rates. These rate increases come at the recommendation of the Utility Rate Study, which was conducted over the past year by staff and a consultant and was adopted by the City Council in December 2022. Please visit our Utility Rate Study webpage to learn more about the rate increases, why we are doing this, and how you can prepare for the changes to your bill. Click here for additional info.

