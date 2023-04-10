 Life Saving Award Presented to Local Community Member – The Suburban Times

Life Saving Award Presented to Local Community Member

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

At a recent Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) presented local community member, Tyler Harrington, with a life saving award after his selfless actions during an incident in University Place.

On Monday, January 16th, Mr. Harrington witnessed a vehicle collision at 67th Avenue and Cirque Drive, where he stopped and rendered aid to a patient who was trapped in a vehicle that had flipped on its side. He stabilized and comforted the patient until firefighters arrived and remained in a dangerous position until relieved by fire crews. By putting himself in harms way to protect a patient who needed assistance until aid could be rendered, WPFR is proud to publicly thank him for his actions. Had he not intervened, the outcome of the incident could have been very different.

