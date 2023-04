The Tacoma/Olympia Chapter of Ikebana International will host its Spring Exhibition – Art of Ikebana and Bamboo – on April 26 (10 am-5 pm) and April 27 (10 am-4:30 pm)

The exhibition will be held at the Tacoma Community College Art Gallery (6501 S 19th St, Tacoma). Near 12th and Whitman, Building 4. Free parking in Lot H.