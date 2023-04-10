BYU Singers perform at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater on May 5 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

Tacoma Arts Live presents Brigham Young University Singers on Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pantages Theater. Conducted by Dr. Andrew Crane, The Brigham Young University Singers are a captivating choral ensemble performing an array of styles and genres ranging from Mendelssohn to Mary Poppins, as well as original works. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Brigham Young University (BYU) Singers, founded in 1984 by Ronald Staheli, consists of 40 students pursuing a variety of graduate and undergraduate degrees at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. The BYU Singers balance studying and coursework with rehearsals and tours of their repertoire of hymns, traditional folk, classical, and contemporary music. BYU is one of the nation’s largest private universities with an enrollment of more than 30,000 students from around the world.

BYU Singers have performed in some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Sydney Opera House. The choir appeared on national television in four programs created for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and has performed many times by invitation at regional and national conferences of the American Choral Directors Association, National Collegiate Choral Organization, and the National Association for Music Education.

BYU Singers are frequently invited to compete in choral competitions abroad. In recent years, BYU Singers have received multiple first place prizes and awards in a variety of European choral competitions, including the Tolosa (Spain) International Choral Contest (2022), International Stasys Šimkus Choir Competition (Klaipėda, Lithuania, 2021), and the International Youth Choir Festival “Aegis Carminis” (Koper, Slovenia, 2021). They have traveled to 27 countries.

Tickets to BYU Singers start at $19 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.