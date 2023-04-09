What’s UP with Biz – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

University Place offers lots of places where parents of children who are on Spring Break can find ways to keep the kiddos amused.

Odyssey One (2310 W. Mildred St., Suite #110), offers open play hours beginning at 10 a.m., seven days a week and features a soft play Jungle Gym for children 10 and under. Art Studio 27, (7810 27th St. W.), will hold an All-Age Paint Night on April 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Or you could actually put the kids to work—in a fun way—at The Soggy Doggy (7518 40th Street W.), where they’ve got the supplies and space to make giving your dog a bath easy and fun. And of course, make time to explore any of U.P.‘s many parks where playground, trails and outdoor adventures await.

Family fun is never far away in U.P.