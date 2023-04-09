 Love, Loss, & What I Wore coming to Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Love, Loss, & What I Wore coming to Lakewood Playhouse

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman
Opening on May 5, 2023 and closing on May 28, 2023

A play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects—mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. Based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman.

Click here for tickets.

Performances

​​Friday, May 5th @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 6th @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 7th @ 2:00 pm

Friday, May 12th @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 13th @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 14th @ 2:00 pm

Friday, May 19th @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20th @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 21st @ 2:00 pm

Friday, May 26th @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27th @ 7:30 pm

Sunday, May 28th @ 2:00 pm

Our Cast

Laurie O’Brien 

​Gingy 

Karen Noyes 

Gingy’s Mother/Rosie/Mary’s Mother/Woman  

Nikki Hammonds 

Nancy/Older Sister/Dora/Mary

Julia Wyman 

Alex/Merill/Younger Sister/Nora 

Jacqui Cain

Alex’s Mother/Stephanie/Lynne/Eve’s Shrink/Geralyn

Angie Shephard

Nancy’s Mother/Holly/Annie/Doctor

Ashley Evergreen

Nancy(TGS)/Liz/Eve/Lisa

Laurice Roberts

Pam/Heather/Amanda 

