Chair Class Offered at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens During Cold Weather – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

With the current cold weather you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a warm environment to offset the cold weather we are experiencing. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.



The chair class involves sitting on a chair and utilizing a ball, straps and weights. It is held from 11 am to 11:45 am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in room 1. Typical exercises are toe taps, seated tummy twist, knee extensions calf raises and leg extensions plus squeezing a ball and lifting weights of different sizes to match your ability. In addition, we spend 10 minutes walking inside the Y.



We all know that as we age, exercise become increasingly difficult due to disabilities, balance and limited mobility. No matter the limitations however, chair exercises are a great option to help you live your healthiest life at any age. Combined with the right exercises, your chair becomes one of the best pieces of exercise equipment for seniors to work their arms, legs and core

This is also a therapy class for many who attend, in the sense that we laugh, share helpful medical information and in general have a good time. For more information contact Adult Group Exercise Ambassador Eric Warn at ewarn6234@aol.com. If you are not a YMCA member, consider joining for a modest fee. The Y will soon become your second home as it has for many members who are in life for the long haul.