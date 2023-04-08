Bids: 2023 Roadway Patching Program – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Sealed bids will be received on-line through QuestCDN, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday April 20, 2023. Bids will be opened, read, and tabulated immediately following via Zoom video conference. Bids will not be accepted by the on-line bidding system after 2 p.m. Bids are to be accepted only in the format(s) accepted by QuestCDN. The bid opening will be held via Zoom video conference. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 982 6452 7377, or by telephone dial (253) 215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 982 6452 7377.

This contract provides for the construction of:

The 2023 Roadway Patching Project consisting of removal and replacement of HMA pavement as specified and shown in the Contract Documents. Work will take place at multiple locations within the City of Lakewood.

Online Access/Bidding – A complete digital Project Manual is available online for viewing/bidding at: www.QuestCDN.com or by visiting Lakewood’s website at www.cityoflakewood.us/online-bidding-portal, it is Quest project number 8433442. Plans can be viewed free of charge, although if you would like to become an official plan holder you can download the document(s) for $22 from QuestCDN. Submitting a bid will cost the registered plan holder an additional $20.

Questions can be directed to Tim Motoh, E.I.T. at (253) 983-7777 or Charles “Ted” Hill, P.E. at (253) 983-7771.

Bidders shall be qualified for the type of work proposed. A Bidder’s Construction Experience form is included in the Contract Provisions.

All bids shall be submitted on the prescribed Bid Form(s) and in the manner as stated in this advertisement and in the Bid Documents, and said bids shall be accompanied by a bid bond, submitted electronically through QuestCDN, using the form supplied in the bid documents, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. Faxed bids and/or surety bonds will not be accepted.

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting Charles “Ted” Hill (chill@cityoflakewood.us, 253-983-7771) or Tim Motoh (tmotoh@cityoflakewood.us, 253-983-7777).

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to waive informalities in the bidding, accept a proposal of the lowest responsible bidder, reject any or all bids, republish the call for bids, revise or cancel the work, or require the work to be done in another way if the best interest of the City is served.