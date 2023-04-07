Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s 60th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association announcement.

On Saturday, May 6, the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association will celebrate its 60th anniversary with “A 60th Anniversary Concert.” Students from all five of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s orchestras will be performing as we celebrate 60 years of youth creating joyous music.

The repertoire selected by each orchestra will take you on a musical journey! The Tacoma Youth Symphony will perform Ottorino Respighi’s Pines of Rome. Respighi grew up in Bologna but spent much of his career in Rome. He fell in love with his adopted city and wrote three pieces that feature different aspects of the Eternal City. Pines of Rome is the second work in this trilogy. In addition to looking at Rome’s lovely pine trees, we will join Antonín Dvořák for a walk through the Bohemian countryside with the Tacoma Junior Youth Symphony’s performance of the “Finale” from his Symphony No. 8. The concert will also feature works by Cait Nishimura, Naoya Wada, and more!

Historical photos and albums will be available to peruse in the Pantages Lobby prior to the start of the concert and during intermission. Come check out the incredible history of this great organization! To purchase tickets go to www.tysamusic.org.

This concert is sponsored by Consejo Counseling and Pacific Edge Multimedia. Season support has been provided by Tacoma Creates, the City of Tacoma Arts Commission and the Washington State Arts Commission.