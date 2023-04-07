Pierce County sees first tenant signed up in new warehouse/distribution development – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

FRED310, a prominent new warehouse/distribution development located on 310 acres in the Frederickson area, has acquired its first tenant, Harbor Freight Tools. The national tool retailer has signed a build-to-suit lease totaling 782,875 square feet.

“Pierce County continues to be a great location for companies,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive. “I’m excited for the large investment this will bring to Frederickson along with the jobs we are attracting from out of state with this facility.”

The Pierce County Economic Development department, along with the Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board, worked in partnership with site selectors to learn about the FRED310 site and incentives for the company. Betty Capestany, Economic Development director, added that the FRED310 site represents our next large assembly of industrial land and adds to our assets in attracting companies.

FRED310 has plans in permitting for up to seven buildings and over 3.8 million square feet of space for warehouse/distribution and manufacturing companies. The project is positioned within 30 minutes of the Port of Tacoma and proximate to multiple freeways, including Interstate 5, State Route 167 and State Route 512. Clearing and grading on the south half of the site is well underway and infrastructure is being installed this spring along with a new public road network.