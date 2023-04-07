Pierce College announces selection of new Presidents – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

After a nationwide search, Pierce College is pleased to announce the selection of two new Presidents for our Fort Steilacoom and Puyallup campuses.

Dr. Matthew Campbell will become the President of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom effective May 1, and Dr. Chio Flores will be the President of Pierce College Puyallup effective June 1.

“Both Dr. Flores and Dr. Campbell understand the educational landscape in Washington and have deep experience in building equitable systems to strengthen college access and success,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Dr. Julie White. “I look forward to working with these talented leaders to advance Pierce College’s work in engaging with our communities as we relentlessly pursue our mission of creating quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.”

Dr. Chio Flores currently serves as Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management at Wenatchee Valley College (WVC). She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education and Administration from Washington State University, a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Eastern Washington University.

“I am excited and honored to join Pierce College’s highly gifted and dedicated faculty and staff,” Flores said. “I am eager to work alongside Pierce’s amazing team as we advance the college’s anti-racism efforts to better serve the community and most importantly, our students.”

Dr. Matthew Campbell currently serves as Interim President, Pierce College Puyallup and previously served as Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Pierce College Puyallup. Campbell holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Temple University, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Delaware.

“Pierce College is an amazing community and I look forward to continuing our actions to center Black and Brown student excellence and advancing equitable access and success to move us all closer to education’s promise of economic and social mobility,” Campbell said.

Both Campbell and Flores will work closely with Chancellor White, local communities, and Pierce College’s faculty and staff; bringing their unique lived and professional experiences to contribute to the transformative value of a community college education.