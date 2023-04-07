Local Agent Honored for Outstanding Real Estate Performance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Weichert, Realtors.

Puyallup – Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties is proud to announce that multiple agents from its brokerage were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for their outstanding real estate performance in 2022.

The following agents were recognized for their sales achievements in 2022, based on gross commission income or units closed.

Grace Sato – President’s Club (Gold)

Heather Crittendon CRPÆ – Ambassador Club

Kevin Damrau – Sales Achievement

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert® affiliate.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties, please contact Cherie Filoteo at (253) 444-4059 or cfiloteo@weichertpremier.net.