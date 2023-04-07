Hearing on Block Grant set for April 17 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the FY 2023 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood plan to adopt the 2023-2024 Annual Action Plans (Plans), which outline the spending plans for federally-funded housing, community and economic development, and public services activities. The Plans are required by the federal government to receive assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) program and the Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) program. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will approve HOME-funded activities for both jurisdictions. Following final action by the Tacoma and Lakewood City Councils, the Plan is reviewed and subject to approval by HUD.

CITY OF TACOMA – Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes $2,693,848 in CDBG monies ($2,393,848 in new allocation and $300,000 in program income); $1,279,321 of the Tacoma portion of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium monies ($1,117,100 in new allocation and $162,221 in program income); and $209,987 in new Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) monies. Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the Plan beginning July 1, 2023.

CITY OF LAKEWOOD – Proposed use of funds recommended for Lakewood City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes $921,422.16 in CDBG monies ($542,464 in new allocation, $100,000 in program income, $3,958.16 re-programmed from 2021, and $275,000 from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program); and $483,813 of the Lakewood portion of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium monies ($341,255 in new allocation and $142,558 in program income). Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the Plan beginning July 1, 2023.

CITIZEN REVIEW COMMENTS – The recommended Plan for each jurisdiction will be available for public review for a period of at least 30 days, from March 31 to May 1, 2023 for the City of Tacoma, and from April 1 to April 30, 2023 for the City of Lakewood.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or by e-mail to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA or you may attend the meeting virtually by dialing +1(253) 215- 8782 on your phone and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373. You can also visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing. If you have questions regarding in person or virtual attendance please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253-983-7705 or via email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

For further information about this matter, please contact Jeff Gumm at 253-983-7773.