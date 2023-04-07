CPSD Staff Spotlight: Carmela Cruz – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week Lake Louise Elementary special education teacher Carmela Cruz.

Carmela has been an educator for 20 years and has taught at Lake Louise for the past five. She previously taught in the Philippines and California before moving to Washington state and joining CPSD. “I like it here,” she said. “Every day feels like a beautiful road trip because of all the nature, and I love working at a welcoming school like Lake Louise.”

Carmela initially earned a bachelor’s degree in business management when she graduated from college and after many turns and twists along the way, her path led her to teaching. “I became a volunteer in a foundation that served low-income families and their children in the Philippines,” she said. “A few months after that I found myself back in school, working toward my teaching certificate.”

Now, Carmela teaches functional academics to special education students from kindergarten to second grade. She focuses on teaching adaptability skills to students who are used to the additional support provided in special education classes.

“My passion is working with very young kids because I feel like I am able to make a difference and set good foundational skills in kids at an early age,” she said. “Each day is different for my students and myself, so we are all focused on making sure everyone feels safe making mistakes knowing we will still all be there to support one another.”

Carmela finds her strength as an educator in her ability to build strong connections with students and families. “The positive change that we see in children and getting affirmation and appreciation from parents is what makes us feel successful,” she said. “That’s how you know we’re not only seeing improvement in school but at home as well.”