Achieving the Dream names Pierce College to the Community Vibrancy Cohort – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is proud to announce that we are part of the inaugural Achieving the Dream Community Vibrancy Cohort.

We are excited to join ATD in working to assess and address systemic inadequacies on our campus and in our community.

Pierce College is one of 17 community colleges selected to join the cohort, who will work together to think bigger and act urgently to address systemic inequities and create a more economically vibrant community. In partnership with the Ascendium Education Group and the Crimsonbridge Foundation, the Community Vibrancy Cohort will test new tools and training materials intended to help colleges address inequities on their campuses and in their communities.

Pierce College first joined Achieving the Dream in 2012 and has experienced a number of successes with the support of ATD leadership and data coaches. Over the last ten years, the focus of our work with ATD has evolved but has always supported our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners.

For more information on the Community Vibrancy Cohort, please visit the Achieving the Dream website. To learn more about Pierce College’s partnership with ATD, visit our website.