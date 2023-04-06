Support Student Learning by Completing the CPSD 2023-24 Budget Development Survey – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Each spring Clover Park School District develops a budget to be reviewed and approved by the school board for the upcoming school year. Members of the CPSD community are invited to take part in the budget development process by participating in a ThoughtExchange survey on key priorities the district should consider as it builds a budget to support student learning.

Interested participants should review CPSD’s quick, informational video on the budget (10 minutes) and complete the following survey: https://my.thoughtexchange.com/scroll/706427078.

The budget survey will close Wednesday, April 12.

Please contact the community relations office at 253-583-5040 if you need additional information or assistance.