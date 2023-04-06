 Local Animal Shelter to Host Its Most Hilarious Fundraiser of the Year – The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter to Host Its Most Hilarious Fundraiser of the Year

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its virtual Poorly Drawn Pets fundraising event on Facebook starting April 6, 2023.

For a $20 donation, shelter volunteers will draw participants’ pet(s) from a favorite photo. Drawings come in a variety of quality and hilarity.

“Our artists can’t promise perfection, but you’ll definitely get a one-of-a-kind portrait that’s sure to be memorable,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “You won’t want to miss our most hilarious fundraiser of the year!”

The event starts at 8 a.m. on April 6 until the afternoon on April 7 on the shelter’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane/.

To participate, go to the shelter’s Facebook page and click the donate button ($20 donation per photo) of the Poorly Drawn Pets Facebook post. Then, upload a pet’s photo in the post’s comment section. The shelter’s team will get started on the drawing and will upload it as a reply to each participant’s comment.

Event announcements and more information will be provided on the shelter’s Facebook page.

