CPSD Promising Future: Vivian Llorens Hernandez – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakes High School Senior and 2023 Daffodil Queen Vivian Llorens Hernandez.

Vivian is an ambitious student with many classes and activities on her plate. She is currently a full-time running start student at Pierce College, a second lieutenant and platoon leader in Lakes’ JROTC program and has become Pierce County’s 86th Daffodil Queen.

At Pierce, Vivian is fascinated by her psychology class and looks forward to diving into the human mind when she steps into class every day. “It’s very interesting learning about how humans interact with one another,” she said.

This year, Vivian is only enrolled in one class at Lakes High School: JROTC. She was almost unable to work it into her schedule but was determined to participate as it is by far her favorite class. “I’ve been a part of it since freshman year and was so happy I could continue taking it with all my friends for my last year at Lakes,” she said.

Senior year is busy for any student, but Vivian went the extra mile and joined the Daffodil Festival’s Royalty Leadership Program. After becoming a princess, Vivian was named Daffodil Queen and became the first CPSD student to earn that title in 19 years. “I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said. “Then I saw this little girl, who was the sweetest thing ever, look up at me with awe on her face, and it hit me.”

After graduating from Lakes and Pierce College with her associates degree this spring, Vivian will attend Western Governors University to study business administration with a focus on human resources. She hopes to work in HR management in the future. “I’ve always loved helping people and interacting with people, and I feel like HR plays a major role in creating a safe work environment,” she said.