Anna Norris awarded Prestigious PLU Scholarship – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Pacific Lutheran University is pleased to announce that Anna Norris, a student at Harrison Preparatory School, has been named a Regents’ Scholar, earning a full-tuition per year scholarship.

Anna was part of an applicant pool of over 400 for PLU’s President’s Scholarship, of which 120 were selected. First named a President’s Scholar, Anna was invited to campus in February to interview with PLU faculty for the next tiers of scholarships —the $40,000 per year Harstad Founder’s Scholarship and the full-tuition Regents’ Scholarship. Only ten Harstad Founder’s Scholars and five Regents’ Scholars were selected. All applicants met a rigorous standard of academic excellence; however, students awarded these top scholarships displayed exemplary qualities in leadership, service, and academics, while also displaying the potential to enrich our campus community in the classroom and beyond. This year’s President’s, Harstad and Regents’ Scholars have a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.09.

A small private university in Tacoma’s Parkland neighborhood, PLU is known for its commitment to public service, robust student support services, and academic rigor. The university has recently been recognized as an institution on the rise by higher education media. In the past two years, PLU has risen 11 spots in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the best regional universities in the West. PLU was one of only three Pacific Northwest universities ranked in the top 12 of the highly competitive category that includes colleges from as far away as Texas.