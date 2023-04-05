 In The Gallery: Tacoma Community College Art Faculty Exhibit – The Suburban Times

In The Gallery: Tacoma Community College Art Faculty Exhibit

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Celebrate the TCC Art Faculty and their work at the TCC Art Faculty Exhibit Reception! The reception will be held 4-6 p.m. April 7 in The Gallery, Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. 

Visit the exhibit Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open. Free admission, and visitor parking is available in Lot G. 

On display through April 21, the TCC Art Faculty Exhibition features work by current and retired faculty, including:  

  • Marit Berg 
  • Melinda Cox 
  • Anthony Culanag 
  • Alice Di Certo 
  • Kyle Dillehay 
  • Frank Dippilito 
  • Karen Doten 
  • Anthony Gaudino 
  • nichole gugliotti
  • Rick Mahaffey 
  • Reid Ozaki 
  • Jennifer Roholt 

