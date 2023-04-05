Call for Artists: New Round of Signal Cabinet Artwork – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup is seeking artists to propose an original design for reproduction and installation on signal cabinets in Puyallup. The wraps will deter graffiti and add visual interest and beauty to our shared streetscapes.

Eligibility

• Applicants must reside in the Puyallup School District

• Applicants cannot be a member of the Puyallup Arts & Culture Commission or employed by the City of Puyallup

Each approved final design will be compensated at the rate of $500 for an original design and include all necessary licensing rights.

Suggested themes may be given preference in the selection process. These are: Puyallup’s cultural and agricultural heritages; Bee City; the Puyallup River; our historic downtown; student life (school, sports); the Fair; the farmers market; and service clubs. Designs must be appropriate for public display.

In 2023, wraps will be installed at the following locations.

1. Southeast corner of E Main at Shaw Road

2. Northeast corner of E Pioneer and 3rd St SE

3. Northwest corner of 7th Ave SW and 5th ST SW

4. Northeast corner of 5th ST SE and 37th Ave SE

Download the map for additional location details.

Submitted design proposals will be reviewed by the Arts & Culture Commission, which may suggest revisions to any proposal. The Commission will select up to four designs for production and installation in 2023. Designs not selected will remain eligible for future phases of this project.

Contact: Dan Vessels at dvessels@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5480

SUBMISSION MATERIALS

• Applicant’s name, address, email, and phone number

• Signed declaration that the applicant currently resides in the Puyallup School District

• Up to three proposed designs, submitted as high-resolution JPEG files*

See here for examples and specs that will be required for the final selected designs

Deadline: 11:59 pm on May 31, 2023