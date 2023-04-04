CPSD Promising Future: Kaila Johnson – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures featured student this week is Hudtloff Middle School eighth grader Kaila Johnson.

Eighth grade has been an active year for Kaila, who accepted important roles in many clubs, sports and extracurricular activities. She is an eighth grade representative, participates in ASB and yearbook, conducts the morning announcements, is a member of the student voice advisory group and connections council, and is the teacher’s assistant for Principal Adams. “I get to see how hard the office staff works while I work with Ms. Adams on our mission to try and make our school better,” she said.

Kaila enjoys sharing her voice and said English language arts (ELA) is her favorite subject to explore at school. “I love writing and expressing myself through words,” she said. “My favorite form of writing is argumentative essays because you get a better understanding of your own opinion on a topic and may change your mind when you learn something new or read about another person’s thoughts.”

Kaila enjoys hearing the thoughts of other students at eighth grade council and student advisory. “We talk about student voice, what is going right or wrong in the classroom, what we can change, how we can get students to interact with each other and other important things,” she said.

After the final bell rings, Kaila takes her leadership skills to the track as a member of Hudtloff’s track and field relay teams. Next year she hopes to join her sister on the track at Lakes High School and continue to pursue leadership positions. One day, she hopes to enter the medical field, become a lawyer or open a business.

“I’m very organized, determined and I know who I am,” she said. “I know where I want to go in life, and I want to make a difference by being a leader and a role model.”