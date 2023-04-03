Sound Credit Union, UW Tacoma’s Milgard School Launch Third Annual Competition to Discover the Next FinTech Product – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union announcement.

TACOMA, WA – On March 23, Sound Credit Union (Sound) and the University of Washington Tacoma’s (UWT) Milgard Center for Business Analytics announced the third annual UW FinTech Pitch Competition. The competition offers all UW students a chance to develop a pitch for a new fintech (Financial Technology) product, present their idea to potential investors, and receive feedback on the idea. The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 and a chance to present their idea to the statewide Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge.

“As a financial institution, we want to offer our members the latest fintech tools and resources that they can use to manage their finances,” said Don Clark Jr., Sound Credit Union President and CEO. “Our partnership with UWT on this project provides a great opportunity to connect with UW students and discover new fintech ideas that will benefit those we serve.”

Fintech is a series of technology innovations that could enhance or replace traditional financial services. Typically, fintech products provide increased convenience, security and automate traditional practices consumers use to manage their finances. Together Sound, UWT and the student entrepreneurs will work to develop resources that build financial confidence and positive member experiences.

“UW students demonstrate an amazing passion and dedication towards innovation that impacts organizations and communities in a positive, meaningful way,” said Michael Turek, Associate Director of the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UW Tacoma. “The Sound Credit Union UW FinTech Pitch Competition provides an excellent opportunity for UW students to achieve this by shaping the future of financial technology. Our role is to help students bring their ideas to reality, and I cannot wait to see what they come up with!”

University of Washington students can submit their financial technology concepts to the UW FinTech Pitch Competition between March 22 and April 17. A select group of finalists will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of entrepreneurs and industry experts on April 27. Judges will provide the finalists with constructive feedback and serve as mentors helping to enhance the students fintech idea in preparation for the statewide Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge.