Parks Appreciation Day will be, April 22 at Paradise Pond Park – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Year after year, U.P. residents turn out to help the City’s Public Works staff make upgrades to U.P. parks as part of global Earth Day efforts. This year, volunteers are asked to help out at Paradise Pond Park (67th Avenue West, just north of 35th Street) with spreading wood chips on the trails, picking up trash and minor brush clearing. The clean-up will run from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine.

Once again, University Place Refuse and Recycling will be the event’s co-sponsor, providing coffee, donuts, water and t-shirts for the volunteers. Participants are invited to bring their own tools and gloves. U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own.

This is a great opportunity for students and others to accumulate community service hours. For more information or questions, please contact Tony West, Parks Maintenance Supervisor, at 253.460.6493.