 Outdoor Environmental Education for Kids over Spring Break – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Outdoor Environmental Education for Kids over Spring Break

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Kurt Sample, Sound View Camp.

Not too long ago, 5th or 6th grade camp was very much a part of a child’s educational experience. Classrooms would adventure out to a local camp and learn about nature, teamwork, and each other. This annual hands-on experience and “rite-of passage” was priceless.

Sadly, budgets, transportation, and insurance have prevented schools from participating in outdoor environmental education (OEE). Abandoning this experience, the learning, and the social growth is more than sad – it’s not doing justice to a generation that will be relied upon to come together and fix a myriad of environmental woes..

Sound View Camp, in Longbranch, is one camp that offers OEE experiences for schools. To ready their staff for visiting schools, Sound View offers a Wednesday to Friday Spring Break Camp which allows parents to register their kids, ages 9 to 14, individually for an overnight OEE experience. This especially benefits students whose schools do not offer outdoor education.

Parents can discover more at soundviewcamp.com.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *