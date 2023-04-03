Help Clover Park School District Name Its NewK-12 Alternative Learning Environment School – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District will open a new K-12 Alternative Learning Environment (ALE) school and is gathering feedback from members of the community through a quick survey.

In addition to K-12 online learning, the ALE school encompasses the following district programs:

Open Doors

ALE

Interim Alternative Education Setting

Home Hospital

Re-Entry/Bridge

Alfaretta Transition Program

The new school is intended for any student in need of a learning environment outside of a typical neighborhood school and combines the district’s most personalized programs into a school that serves students in unique ways to help them reach their educational and life goals.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year will begin April 13.

A committee has been assembled to facilitate the naming process of the new school.

Community members can be a part of the process by completing this survey and providing their top choice for a school name, along with an explanation. The opportunity to provide a suggestion for a school mascot and color scheme is also offered in the survey.

The survey will close on Wednesday, April 12.