 Help Clover Park School District Name Its NewK-12 Alternative Learning Environment School – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Help Clover Park School District Name Its NewK-12 Alternative Learning Environment School

· Leave a Comment ·

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District will open a new K-12 Alternative Learning Environment (ALE) school and is gathering feedback from members of the community through a quick survey.

In addition to K-12 online learning, the ALE school encompasses the following district programs:

  • Open Doors  
  • ALE    
  • Interim Alternative Education Setting        
  • Home Hospital     
  • Re-Entry/Bridge      
  • Alfaretta Transition Program

The new school is intended for any student in need of a learning environment outside of a typical neighborhood school and combines the district’s most personalized programs into a school that serves students in unique ways to help them reach their educational and life goals.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year will begin April 13.

A committee has been assembled to facilitate the naming process of the new school. 

Community members can be a part of the process by completing this survey and providing their top choice for a school name, along with an explanation. The opportunity to provide a suggestion for a school mascot and color scheme is also offered in the survey.

The survey will close on Wednesday, April 12.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *