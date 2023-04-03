Dinner with Teddy Roosevelt – Saturday, April 29 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Enjoy an immersive historical experience while dining with President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903.

Saturday, April 29 – 6-10pm

Normanna Hall, 1106 S 15th St, Tacoma, WA

Tickets available now:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-teddy-roosevelt-tickets-581098620617

Tacoma Historical Society is pleased to invite you to dine with President Theodore Roosevelt. The year is 1903, and President Roosevelt is visiting Tacoma, having just arrived via the Northern Pacific Railroad as part of his Presidential Tour.

Enjoy a catered meal inspired by the original menus from President Roosevelt’s time aboard the train. Meet the president and dine alongside other historical figures from Tacoma’s past. Listen to live music, hear Roosevelt speak, and enjoy a drink from the cash bar, all while enjoying the atmosphere of the historic Sons of Norway, Normanna Hall.

Event begins at 6:00pm for social hour and dinner will be served at 7:00pm.

This event is formal, historic costume encouraged but not required.

21 and over only.

All proceeds go towards supporting Tacoma Historical Society’s mission to preserve, present & promote Tacoma’s History.

For more information visit www.np150.org or call (253) 472-3738.