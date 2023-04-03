City Events and Recognitions Committee Announces 2023 City of Destiny Award Winners – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Mayor Victoria Woodards and the City Council will recognize Tacoma’s top volunteers and service providers during the 36th Annual City of Destiny Awards. The ceremony is planned for Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Theater on the Square, 915 Broadway Plaza.

“These awards recognize community leaders whose love and compassion for their neighbors have positively impacted Tacoma,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Each recipient’s dedication to service showcases how we all can spark change in our communities and create ripples that inspire others to build stronger connections together for a better Tacoma.”

“It is with great joy we illuminate the contributions of the individuals and groups that generously give of themselves,” said Jessica Johnston, Committee Chair for the City Events and Recognitions Committee. “We look forward to celebrating them and their inspiration to our city at this year’s ceremony.”

The 2023 City of Destiny Award recipients are:

Lifetime Achievement: Dedicated life to achieving a goal that benefits a specific community.

Ramona Bennett, Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Lifetime Service: Dedicated service performed by an individual for an extended period that benefits the community.

Dr. Timmie Foster, Boys & Girls Clubs, PUSH for Inspiration LLC

Adult Leadership: An individual that inspires others to help meet a need in the community.

Rachi Wortham, TeamWRK

Youth Leadership: An individual up to 18 years of age that inspires others to help meet a need in the community.

Tara Ryan and Tara Zolfaghari – Mayor’s Youth Commission of Tacoma

Group: Teamwork on a project that benefits the community.

Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force

Environmental Sustainability: Individual or group of all ages dedicated to improving, conserving, or protecting the natural environment.

Lauren Scheidt-Padron, Eastside Neighborhood Advisory Council of Tacoma

Disability Advocate: Professional: Individual professional dedicated to increasing access to services such as employment, health, housing, civics, culture, recreation, facilities, and/or programs for people with disabilities.

Stu Heath

Economic Development: Group or individual dedicated to improving, encouraging, and promoting sustainable economic development for under-represented communities.

Noemi Cagatin-Porter, CJK Community Homes

Equity & Empowerment: Group or individual dedicated to the promotion of social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring all have access to resources and opportunities, with a specific focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

Ashley Jones

Since 1987, the City of Tacoma has honored over 320 outstanding local volunteers and professionals. For more information, including a list of previous years’ awardees, visit cityoftacoma.org/DestinyAwards.

About the City Events and Recognitions Committee

The City Council-appointed City Events and Recognitions Committee is comprised of local community leaders from an array of backgrounds and areas of expertise. This committee oversees the nomination and awards process for the City of Destiny Awards, produces the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, and approves community event funding grants.

Applications are currently being accepted for open positions on the committee, with terms beginning in July 2023. For more information or to apply, visit cityoftacoma.org.