Author David Treuer Will Discuss Being “Adrift Between Two Americas” – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

For Pacific Lutheran University’s 2023 Natalie Mayer and Raphael Lemkin Lecture, the university will welcome award-winning author David Treuer to give a presentation titled “Adrift Between Two Americas” on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Regency Room (Anderson University Center.)

Treuer is an Ojibwe Indian from northern Minnesota. He grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation with his parents, Robert Treuer, an Austrian Jew and Holocaust survivor and Margaret Seelye Treuer, a tribal court judge.

Treuer’s lecture will build upon an article he published in the New York Times in July 2022. He will address his experience navigating the space between his parents’ vastly different backgrounds, and how his mixed cultural identity has influenced his perception of the United States.

Truer is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, two Minnesota Book Awards, and fellowships from the NEH, Bush Foundation, and the Guggenheim Foundation. His book, “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee,” was a 2019 finalist for both the National Book Award and Carnegie Medal.

He currently divides his time between his home on the Leech Lake Reservation and Los Angeles, where he is a Professor of English at USC.

The Natalie Mayer and Raphael Lemkin Lecture will take place on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Regency Room (Anderson University Center). The event is open to the public and admission is free. Visit the event website to register.